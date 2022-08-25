The Harwood cross-country coaching staff has selected three boys and three girls to represent the 2022 team as captains.

Girls’ tri-captains are Hazel Lillis, Maisie Franke and Charlie Flint.

Boys’ tri-captains are Noah Rivera, Chris Cummiskey and Quinn Smith.

Past Harwood cross-country team captains have an exceptional legacy, reported coach John Kerrigan.

Several have gone on to become state champions, Harwood valedictorians, Division 1 college competitors, regional and national champions, medical doctors, lawyers, CEOs and creators of nonprofits and at least one Olympian, Kerrigan recalled.

Harwood XC opens the season on September 3 at the Essex Invitational.