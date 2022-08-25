Harwood cross-country alumnus, Mike Griffith, Waterbury, repeated his victory from last week in a time of 22:29. This was a 10-second improvement over last week. Jon Floyd, Waterbury Center, placed second in a time of 22:51. The Harwood Middle School Nordic coach remarked that he was expecting more hills. Coach John Kerrigan remarked that he purposely uses the easier trails to attract beginning runners.

Renee Ross, Waterbury Center, placed first overall for women in a time of 55:09. Local triathlete and Harwood cross-country alumnus Heidi Higgins Cutler, Moretown, followed Ross in a time of 37:07

Heather Lessor, Moretown, with sons Maverick and Ryder in tow, won the double stroller division in an impressive time of 40:32

Harwood Fun Runs take place every Monday with the last one occurring on Labor Day weekend, Monday, September 5. Registration is at 6 p.m. There are three events: a Kids Fun Run. A 3K and a 5K. The Kids Fun Run is free. There is a $5 charge for both the 3K and 5K races. All proceeds help support the HU cross-country team’s trip to Belfast, Maine, and the Maine Festival of Champions.