Highlanders do well in second golf match of the season

The Harwood Highlanders’ varsity boys’ golf team saw a four-person team score of 168 strokes at the Country Club of Barre on Monday, September 12. Rueben Kretz hit a 40 for Harwood, followed by Garrett Nelson with a 42, Parker Davey with a 42 and Tobey Bellows with a 44. Team members Will Burks and Cole Flaherty hit non-scoring 52s for the team.

At the team’s first match last week in Orleans, they shot a 172. Harwood has 27 students on its golf team this year.

HU girls’ volleyball begins season with a win

The Harwood girls’ volleyball team started their regular reason with a 3-1 win over Burlington High School on Wednesday, September 7. Harwood had a 11-5 lead in the first set and after a handful of mental errors, Burlington was able to gradually catch up and take the set 25-21 coach Peter Arsenault reported.

"Harwood was able to sift through their decision-making cob webs and capitalize the rest of the game with a 25-20, 26-24, and 25-21 set wins. After getting through a few initial nerves, the team was able to end up with more consistency and team cohesion," he added.

Their coach said that the main factors were their serving where they had a total of 22 aces and 83 Serve Percentage as well as 85 Pass Percentage as well as 80% Defense Efficiency.

"Between the serves and their consistent passing they were able to come out on top with more opportunities for an attack to create the points. These high percentages are a great sign at such an early part in the season. A great start to the season indeed," he added.

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS

No. 12, senior middle blocker, Mia Lapointe led the team with 10 kills and 21 digs.

No. 2, senior outside hitter, Abigail Holter led the team in serving with 8 aces and had 16 digs.

No. 3, senior outside hitter, Teras Wood contributed with 6 aces and 5 kills.

Harwood's next game took place at BFA St. Albans on Tuesday (JV at 4:30/varsity at 6).