Harwood Union High School sports teams kicked off last week with the first games of the season. The Highlanders’ boys’ varsity soccer team was defeated by South Burlington, 0-3, on September 2.

“We did pretty well with the ball in our own end,” said Harwood coach Joe Yalicki. “We made some mistakes in the middle of the field, and then just didn't create that many great chances in their end. We gave up three goals on set pieces so we need to do a better job of organizing there. Liam Combs made five saves. It was a good effort versus a strong team, but hopefully we will build off of the undesirable final outcome.”

The Harwood girls’ varsity field hockey team also suffered a loss in its first game of the season. Harwood was defeated by Montpelier, 1-7. Montpelier scored three goals in the first quarter, one goal in the second, two in the third quarter, and one in the fourth. Harwood’s sole goal was scored by Molley Caffrey in the fourth quarter, assisted by Amy Cook. Senior Natalie Wells in the net had eight saves.

“Harwood came out flat-footed for the first game and tried hard to get the ball up the field to create some scoring opportunities,” Harwood coach Katie Martin said. “We have one practice before our next game. The team will be working on corners, spacing and hard push passes up the field to create better opportunities.”

This week as The Valley Reporter goes to press there will be several games/competitions on Wednesday, September 7. Harwood’s golf team faces Lake Region Union High School at the Orleans Country Club, the girls’ varsity field hockey team plays against St. Johnsbury Academy at home, the girls’ varsity soccer team plays on the home field against Mt. Mansfield Union High School and the girls’ varsity volleyball team plays at Burlington. Later this week, the girls’ varsity soccer team plays at Lyndon Institute on Friday, September 9, while the girls’ JV soccer team plays at Montpelier and the varsity field hockey team plays at U-32. The varsity boys’ soccer team will play at Hazen Union and the cross-country team competes at the Burlington Invitational on Saturday, September 10.