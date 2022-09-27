Returning to its new location at the base of the Mad River Glen ski area for the second year, the annual Waitsfield Ski and Skate Sale, co-sponsored by Sugarbush and Mad River Glen, will be back with a pop-up shop, chock full of gear. Celebrating 42 years of outfitting winter lovers in the Mad River Valley, the one-day-only event will take place on Sunday, October 16.

Advertisement

Regional and local vendors will be selling new and used Nordic, alpine, snowboard, skates and backcountry gear as well as other winter hard and soft goods. With numerous vendors participating, shoppers can take advantage of unbeatable used gear deals as well as new items at ‘ski-swap prices’ from outdoor retailers such as Plymouth Ski and Sport, Pinnacle Ski and Sports, Snowdrop, Mountain Ops and others - to help make everyone’s winter and on-snow experiences more affordable.

“When our Waitsfield Ski and Skate Sale posters go up, our community gets excited with anticipation for the first snowflakes -- it’s the kickoff of winter!” said Kaiya Korb, principal at Waitsfield Elementary School. Korb continued, “Since 1979, the Ski and Skate Sale has been an important community-building event that provides access to budget-friendly deals on gear and clothing while bringing friends together.”

This event is the school’s only fundraiser of the year. It enables the PTA to raise money for winter ski and ride activities as well as other enrichment programs. Korb explained, “This sale is a huge component of our fundraising; we rely on this sale to help fund beloved programs, like ECO – while families and winter lovers alike depend on the sale for outfitting themselves.

Anyone looking to sell new and used soft and hard goods (skis, boards, boots, skates, jackets, base layers, outerwear, etc.) in good condition is welcome at the sale. Consignors can drop off their gear at Mad River Glen from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. Consignors will be required to pre-register online to receive their vendor number and item tags prior to the drop off; no unregistered or untagged merchandise will be accepted onsite.

Don't miss out on this great opportunity to get your gear on! For additional information and updates visit http://www.waitsfieldschool.org/ski-and-skate-sale. Find us on Facebook/Twitter/Instagram, or call 802-496-3643.

Ski and Skate Sale Hours

Saturday, October 15, consignment drop off (4 to 6 p.m. Consignment drop-off location: Mad River Glen

Sunday, October 16: Volunteer shop (7 to 9 a.m.) Early shop (buy tickets in advance https://checkout.square.site/buy/ZGMZMIL3JQR25TKZMJGMTWVT), 9 to 10 a.m. Official sale hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Unsold consignment pickup 3:45 to 4:15 p.m.