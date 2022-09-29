Harwood’s girls’ soccer team celebrated a 4-1 win against Thetford Academy last Saturday. Quinn Nelson scored the first goal for Harwood off a corner kick assisted by Cierra McKay. Thetford responded with a goal scored on a penalty kick, but Harwood came back with a goal by Maeven Cattanach, also assisted by Cierra McKay, bringing the score to 2-1 in Harwood’s favor. Quinn Nelson scored again, this time off an assist by Francesca Campanile and Maeven Cattanach also got her second goal, on an assist by Quinn Nelson, bringing the tally to 4-1, Harwood. It was senior Maeven Cattanach's first two goals of the season. “Ciera Fiascetti and Anna Brundage combined efforts in goal making multiple saves each. Sadie Nordle led the way on a strong overall effort by the Highlander defense,” said parent Chris McKay.

Harwood's Teras Wood against Montpelier.

Photo: Maureen McCracken

Harwood’s girls’ volleyball team beat Montpelier 3-2 on Wednesday, September 21, in 25-14, 25-13, 14-25, 25-5 sets at Montpelier. “Harwood started a little cold allowing Montpelier to start with a lead but once Harwood got their initial mistakes out of the way, they were able to climb back into the lead with smart and aggressive play at the net as well as through defense of the Solons attack,” said Harwood coach Peter Arsenault. “Being able to keep the ball in play allowed the Highlanders to consistently answer back with a team contribution of 39 kills which was led by senior outside hitter Teras Wood with 12 kills followed by senior middle hitter Mia Lapointe with seven and senior outside hitter Ava Lawson with six. Sophomore setter Irene Garcia Alcala-Zamora provided 21 assists. The team was able to keep the ball in play with 49 digs, led by Mia with 10 and senior libero Amalia Iskandarova with nine. The team was also able to come up with 20 aces all together with Amalia leading with six and Ava with four aces.

“Harwood (3-1) has had a strong start to the season with their only loss coming from a road trip to BFA St. Albans, which went to five games and went for over two hours while their wins come from Burlington, St. Johnsbury and now Montpelier. Harwood led that game 2-0 before they had a mental breakdown in set three and lost their energy in the end even though they had the lead the majority of set five. Highlights would be senior outside hitter Teras Wood having 12 kills and senior middle hitter Mia Lapointe having seven kills and 10 digs while sophomore setter Irene Garcia Alcala-Zamora came up with 21 assists. The girls then lost on Friday, September 23, against the defending state champs Essex (10-25, 14-25, 9-25). Senior middle hitter Mia Lapointe led the team with three kills and senior libero Amalia Iskandarova had three aces.”

Harwood cross country runs well at New England Small School Championship

Harwood Union boys cross-country team placed 10th and Harwood Union girls placed fourth at the New England Small School Championship race as part of the Manchester XC Invitational last weekend.

Harwood girls placed all their runners in the top 100. They were led by Charlie Flint (12) and Julia Thurston (16) Heidi Halversen placed (53), co-captains Hazel Lillis and Maisie Franke placed 66 and 71, respectively. Libby Spina finished 99 in the 200-runner field representing the 25 best small schools in New England (less than 1,000 students) Harwood has less than 500 students.

Freshman Chapin Rivers in his

first out-of-state invitational.

Photo: John Kerrigan

The young Harwood boys’ team was equally as impressive, according to coach John Kerrigan. Their top five boys all finished in the top 100 allowing them to finish 10th in the elite field of 27 teams They were led by Chris Cummiskey (45), Lincoln Gage (59), Quinn Smith (65), Chapin Rivers (85), Cooper Hansel (98). “Chris, Lincoln and Chapin all had personal record times,” said Kerrigan.

Harwood JV runners also ran well. Rowan Clough (42) and Pippa Diller (44) led the JV girls. Tanner Hatch (120) and Nicky Service (137) led the JV boys. All of the runners mentioned above had personal best times.

Harwood cross country is on the road again this weekend. They will compete at the Maine Festival of Champions (FOC) in Belfast on Saturday, October 1. The FOC attracts every school from Maine, several from Nova Scotia and a few more from southern New England. Over 80 teams are involved. Harwood girls placed second in 2021.