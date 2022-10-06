The Harwood girls’ volleyball team defeated Vermont Commons on Tuesday, 3-0, following a 4-2 win versus Enosburg last week. The wins bring the Highlanders to a 5-3 record after a 0-3 loss to Rice Memorial last Friday.

Against Vermont Commons, senior outside hitter Teras Wood earned five kills and 11 service aces. Senior middle hitter Mia Lapointe had two kills and two aces. Senior outside hitter Ava Lawson got three service aces. Sophomore setter Irene Garcia Alcala-Zamora had 12 assists and senior libero Amalia Iskandarova had three aces and eight digs.

The Highlanders’ next game is Friday, October 7 at Crossett Brook Middle School against Mount Mansfield Union High School. JV plays at 4:30 and varsity plays at 6 p.m. “This is a big game as whoever wins, based on record and teams played, will be ranked fifth in the state,” coach Peter Arsenault said.

This week, Harwood’s girls’ soccer team also logged a win, 2-0 versus Lake Region. In the first half, Cierra McKay scored off a free kick and Quinn Nelson scored with an assist from McKay. The second half remained scoreless. Goalies Ciera Fiaschetti and Anna Brundage had three saves apiece. The win brought Harwood’s record to 7-2.

The Harwood field hockey team defeated Milton 5-1 last week. "It was awesome to get another win under us as the season dwindles down," said coach Katie Martin. "Milton needed to play 8v8 against us as they didn’t have the numbers, that really worked to our advantage as we ourselves are facing a few concussions and barreling sickness on the team. We were able to have our first-year players get some time on the field and gain more experience, and the veteran players did really well trying to set them up. Goals were scored by Harwood's Lucy Sullivan, Chloe Joslin, Molly Caffry, Amy Cook and Chloe Joslin. Natalie Wells in net had five saves." Harwood's annual pink game for breast cancer awareness is next Tuesday at home.