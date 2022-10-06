Harwood Union cross country will be hosting an invitational this weekend. Over 500 runners representing 20 or more Vermont schools will be competing on the Harwood trails.

“Most of the best runners in Vermont will be competing. With close to 600 runners competing this should be our largest field ever,” said veteran Hall of Fame coach, John Kerrigan.

The Harwood Union cross-country course is very spectator friendly, he pointed out.

Events get underway with middle school runners starting at 11 a.m. High school races begin at 1 p.m.

There will be a concession with homemade soups, burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and baked goods.

“The skies will be sunny; the air crisp and there will be geese honking and flying overhead. It should be a spectacular fall day. So come out and support Harwood cross country,” Kerrigan added.