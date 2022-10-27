Number three seed Harwood girls’ soccer had a stellar start to the playoffs, defeating number 14 seed GMVS 10-0 on Tuesday.

In the first half, Jill Rundle put Harwood on the board off a deflection from Eloise Lilley. Roanha Chalmers shot from right wing over the GMVS goalie’s head. Quinn Nelson put in Harwood’s third goal unassisted. Lindsay Boyden netted two goals, the first off an assist from Maya Hynes and the second assisted by Maeven Cattanach. Harwood went into the second half with a strong 5-0 lead. Lilley scored off an assist from Cierra McKay, who then scored on a penalty kick. Cattanach scored off a rebound from a shot by McKay. Boyden scored her third goal, bringing the score to 9-0. Maya Hynes scored her first varsity goal off a rebound from Chalmers. Harwood goalie Ciera Fiaschetti had two saves and Anna Brundage had five. The GMVS goalie had 24 saves. Harwood advances to play Mt. Abraham at Harwood at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Harwood girls’ volleyball finished the regular season 8-5 after a 0-3 loss against CVU on Wednesday, October 19. The Highlanders fell 3-2 to South Burlington in their first playoff game on October 25.

Last Wednesday the Harwood field hockey team hosted North Country for their senior game resulting in a 2-0 Harwood win with Kate Wilksman in net earning a shutout. Harwood lost to Spaulding 6-1 on Friday in their final regular season game.

“We are just now getting back players that have been out for a few weeks, we’ve had a few unlucky concussions this season and other various injuries and sicknesses. We are hoping that by having all of our strong players back and utilizing all the improving skill work we’ve done this season [we can] get past our first playoff game,” coach Katie Martin said.

The number six seed Harwood faces off against Lyndon Institute in Lyndon on Thursday.

As The Valley Reporter goes to press, the number three seed Harwood boys’ soccer team will play number 14 seed Milton at home on Wednesday.