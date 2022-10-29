Alexander Socinski retained his title as the champion of the 2022 Lower the Hazard Golf Tournament with a round of 23

The tournament was held on Saturday, October 8, at Woodchuck Golf in Waitsfield. Course owner and tournament organizer Spencer Potter said that playing conditions were subpar at best, early rounds in the high 30s and unpredictable gusty winds all day. Ted Joslin, Tom Mehuron, and Jake Strobeck tied for second place.

Ben Ross and Alexander Socinski birdied No. 3 and Drew Simmons birdied No. 1. Players were celebrating pars in the cold and wind.

The tournament raised $1,335 for the Central Vermont Pioneers sled hockey team.