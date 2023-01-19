The Harwood wrestling team attended the Essex Classic Tournament on Friday, January 13, and Saturday, January 14. “Each wrestler faced tough competition and they all wrestled well,” said coach Casey Moulton. “Harwood had one place finisher with Quinn Smith placing fifth in the 145-pounds weight class. The entire team travels to Vergennes Saturday, January 21, for another tournament.”

On Saturday, January 14, Harwood Union High School’s girls’ basketball team defeated U-32, 44-22.

The girls’ hockey team lost to U-32, 4-1 at the Barre Civic Center on Saturday, January 14. Goalie Jordan Hunter had 40 saves, and Harwood had 15 shots on net which, according to coach Katie Martin, is about double what the team has had in a typical game this season. Harwood’s lone goal came from eighth grader Laini Ribera.

“We continue to battle sickness on our team, and during the first period last night we lost one of our three defense to a possible concussion, so we had to rearrange our lines to compensate and bring someone back. The girls continue to work hard and they had some great passes, and they hustled,” Martin said.

The Harwood boys’ hockey team also suffered a loss on Saturday, January 14, 3-7 to Lyndon Institute.

Upcoming games include girls’ basketball on Thursday, January 19, at 7 p.m. at Montpelier; boys’ basketball on Friday, January 20, at 7 p.m. at Hazen Union; girls’ hockey at home at 3:30 on Saturday, January 21, vs. Brattleboro; and boys’ hockey at Brattleboro on Saturday, January 21, at 4:45.