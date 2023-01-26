The Sugarbush Racing Club finally got underway Friday, January 20. The race course was in excellent shape as many familiar faces and numerous new members took to Racer’s Edge in the club’s first race of the season. “There was the matter of shaking out the cobwebs and getting the groove back for seasoned racers,” said Ray Bollerud, club president.

Leading up to Friday, club officers were under pressure to deliver the goods. With help from the Sugarbush groomers and the Sugarbush Race Department, along with blessings from the snow gods answering prayers, the goods were finally delivered Friday.

The first race-of-the season-line-up included five new members placing impressively well: Elizabeth Swartz (Best in Class), Richard Swartz (Bronze), Garrett Bergy (Bronze), John Williams (Silver), and Jon Rickard (Gold). Joe Seymour was back having recovered from several injuries over the last year. True to his reputation, he came in with a Gold. Speed demon Rick Duckworth was again his usual blur on the course. The word is out: He needs some competition in the coming races.

"The course was in excellent shape. Listening in you could hear racers discussing times, strategies, and techniques with comments about 'going too wide, straight or late!' There were careful examinations, lots of discussion, especially among new racers, and obvious envy by spectators," Bollerud said

The evening before, Sugarbush Race Club members descended on the Blue Stone restaurant filled with energy at the social. Like race horses at the gate, members anticipated the start of racing on Friday with snow finally forecasted. Anticipation grew as it started to snow by the time the gathering ended. The Sugarbush Racing Club is grateful to Blue Stone for “feeding the beast” before race day.

The next race is Friday, January 27, at 10 a.m. To join the fun or for more information visit SugarbushRacingClub.com. All are welcome.