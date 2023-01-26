Harwood Union High School’s girls’ basketball team defeated Lyndon Institute 59-56 in overtime on Tuesday, January 24. Going into the game, Harwood was ranked fourth in the state and Lyndon was ranked fifth. Harwood coach Tommy Young said the teams battled back and forth throughout the game and were tied after the fourth quarter. “In overtime our girls hit the first three shots, which dictated the pace from there,” he said. Harwood made 10 out of 14 overtime free throws. “Cierra (McKay) hit two free throws to seal the game,” Young said. Mia Lapointe had a varsity career high with 12 points and Cierra McKay logged 20 points, which Young said he believed was her career high, as well. Eloise Lilley had 10 points, Jill Rundle had 6 while Quinn Nelson had 7 points.

The win comes after last Thursday, January 19’s, win over Montpelier, 43-29. In that game, Jill Rundle led the team with 12 points, Quinn Nelson followed close behind with 11, Eloise Lilley had 10 and Cierra McKay had 7 points.

On Friday, January 20, Harwood’s boys’ basketball team lost to Hazen 63-43.

On Saturday, January 21, both girls’ and boys’ hockey teams faced off against Brattleboro. The girls lost 3-0 and the boys lost 6-3.

“Freshman Eli Herrington had his first career hat trick in the loss and sophomore Owen Cheney started his first-ever game in net making 19 saves in the losing effort. Owen Farr, Milo Lavit and Cole Dezan added assists,” coach Matt Migonis said. "Eli stepped up in a big way and showed just how special of a player he is. I was also super proud of Owen Cheney for suiting-up in net on very short notice and Teighen Fils-Aime for playing his first game, not as a goalie, in his high school career. He brought some much-needed energy. Injuries and illnesses are still plaguing our team, but hopefully things will get turned around soon." The boys’ Monday game against Northfield was postponed due to the snow day.