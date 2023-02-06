Flight Experience For Youth (FEFY), a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to creating growth opportunities for young people through aviation experiences and education, is offering three Youth Soaring Camp scholarships for the summer of 2023.

“The Sugarbush Soaring Association, located at the Warren-Sugarbush Airport in Warren, Vermont, has been providing unforgettable flight training experiences for over two decades and this summer, three lucky teens will have the chance to attend the Sugarbush Soaring Overnight Youth Soaring Camp (YSC) thanks to FEFY's scholarships,” said Jen Stamp, president of FEFY The YSC is a week-long, immersive experience that includes 10 instructional flights, ground school, meals, supervised overnight camping on the airfield and plenty of other exciting activities.

First offered in 2022, FEFY is thrilled to once again offer a Soaring Camp scholarship for African-American youth, as well as a Soaring Camp scholarship for female, transgender and non-binary youth. For students aged 13-18, the scholarships will cover the full cost of tuition (a value of $3,600) and are aimed at increasing the diversity and inclusiveness of the sport of soaring and making these experiences accessible to groups traditionally underrepresented in aviation.

Last year’s recipient of the female, transgender and non-binary scholarship, Raphaella Sulley, said, “My experience at soaring camp was like nothing I have ever partaken in. It was a great environment to learn and grow in. The staff at Sugarbush Soaring are such positive people who all have the love for aviation. I had such a good time at camp and can't wait for what the future holds for me in aviation!”

There is also another scholarship opportunity for a Vermont youth, aged 13-18, to participate in one of the 2023 Youth Soaring Camps. The Luke Hammer Memorial Scholarship covers the full cost of tuition for the overnight camps for a youth from Vermont. This scholarship enables a young Vermonter to explore aviation and have an opportunity to bond with other campers with similar interests from all over.

Dane Liebermann, a former camper, said, “I was one of the recipients of a camp scholarship. For me, the camp was a huge success, as I came out of it with my first solo flight under my belt. The experience of living at the airport and flying consistently really helped me to focus and allowed me to progress. I loved the balance of freedom and structure, and I was able to build strong bonds with both the instructors and my fellow campers.”

To apply for one of these opportunities, interested applicants must complete an online form and email a request for the application questionnaire to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. They must also provide a letter of recommendation from a teacher or mentor outside of Sugarbush Soaring. The recommendation letter should be one-page in length, detailing how the mentor knows the applicant, why the mentor thinks the applicant would enjoy the YSC, and what the mentor thinks the applicant would bring to the experience.

The 2023 YSC scholarship application period will run from February 1 to March 15, 2023, with winners being announced no later than March 31, 2023. All applicants will receive confirmation of receipt of their application and notification of whether they received the scholarship.

For more information about Flight Experience For Youth and the Sugarbush Soaring Association, visit sugarbushsoaring.com or contact Tom Anderson, director of operations at Sugarbush Soaring, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .