After a strong season, three of Harwood Union High School’s girls’ basketball players have received accolades this year. Jill Rundle and Cierra McKay were selected for the D-II girls’ senior all-star game, which will take place this Saturday, March 18, at CVU at 3 p.m.. Rundle and Quinn Nelson also received capital team honors, for which all coaches from the capital league may vote for three of their players.

“It’s always nice to see the accolades,” Harwood coach Tommy Young said. “You’re glad they’re acknowledged for their hard work,” though, he noted, “It doesn’t mean others weren’t deserving, too.” Young himself received the most votes for coach of the year, his third such honor in seven years coaching at Harwood. “It’s kind of flattering,” he said.

Young will lead the Harwood team in a trip to Serbia and Croatia to play basketball and learn about other cultures in April.