Forty-two skiers raised over $19,000 for Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (CVHHH) in the 35th annual Chez Henri Cup Ski Race and Raffle at Sugarbush on Saturday, March 4.

“This was our biggest year yet with over $19,000 raised to support CVHHH programs and services,” CVHHH community relations and events coordinator Kelly Finnegan said in an email.

The raffle included items donated by local businesses, including gift certificates to Bisbee’s, Lawson’s, Mehuron’s and Mad River Massage, along with Mad River Glen lift tickets and more.

The youngest racer, Daniel Cohen, age 7, had a time of 54.11 on the green course and 54.88 on the orange course. The oldest racer, Richard Jones, came in with a time of 56.01 on the green course and 53.17 on the orange course. The fastest time on the green course was 28.81 by Barbara Brady, age 76. The fastest time on the orange course was 31.04 by Justin Chandler, 39.

“We were thrilled to welcome back the registration party the night before the race at Chez Henri restaurant,” CVHHH’s website says. “Thank you to everyone who helped make this event such a success!”