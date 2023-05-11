Harwood Union High School’s girls’ lacrosse team handily defeated Lamoille 18-1 on their home turf on Tuesday, May 9.

“Harwood led 11-0 at the half. Harwood played strong defense all over the field, did well on the 50/50 balls, and goalie Abi Leighty made five saves,” said Harwood coach Hillary Wheeler. “Lamoille's goal was scored in an end-to-end breakaway, with 12 seconds to go in the second half. Lamoille has one of the most positive and enthusiastic sideline cultures. Harwood plays away at Colchester on Friday (May 12). Our senior game will be played at our next home game vs. Milton on Tuesday, May 16. We will be honoring five seniors this year!”

The win comes on the heels of a tight game against GMVS in which Harwood lost 13-15 on Friday, May 5.

On Friday, May 5, Harwood’s girls’ tennis team bounced back from a 2-5 loss at home against Rice on Thursday, May 4, to defeat Middlebury at their home court, 5-2. Harwood came out strong on Friday. Number one singles player Ella Dice beat Middlebury’s Maeve Roche, 7-6, 2-6, 3-10. Harwood’s number two singles player, Cierra McKay, defeated Audrey Carpenter, 0-6, 6-7. Harwood’s number three seed Liv Sprague fell to Middlebury’s Paige Hescock, 6-4, 6-4, while number four Maeve Mattanach eked out a tough win over Nicolai Caroline, 6-4, 4-6, 5-10. Harwood’s number five singles seed Quinn Nelson brought home another win, defeating Piper Farnsworth 6-7, 1-6.

The Highlanders’ girls’ tennis team had another strong showing on Monday, May 8, defeating St. Albans 6-1 at home. The one loss was number one singles seed Ella Dice to Aroa San Juan Mas, 1-6, 0-6. Number two Highlander Cierra McKay defeated Genevieve LaClair, 7-5, 6-1. In the third spot, Harwood’s Liv Sprague beat Drew Duculon, 6-2, 6-3. Number four Maeve Cattanach defeated Blomma Krei, 6-1, 6-0. Number five Quinn Nelson continued her winning streak, defeating Lyla Rouleau 6-1, 6-2.

Harwood’s boys’ tennis team also traveled to Middlebury Friday, May 5, though the boys were unable to bring home the win. Middlebury defeated the Highlanders, 6-1. “We had an hour and a half rain delay (including both teams toweling off the courts to get them dry!), which clearly hurt us mentally more than them, which is a sign of their mental toughness. They are a solid team from top to bottom, too, and the scores were probably even closer than they finished. Looking forward to the rematch!” said Harwood coach Grif Edwards.

The boys bounced back on Tuesday, May 9m to defeat South Burlington, 4-3 in a hard-fought battle. Harwood’s Lucas Brumm defeated South Burlington’s Yuyang Zhang 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); Cole Baitz defeated Will Bradley 6-4, 6-4; Alvar Calvo defeated Daniel Kim 6-1, 4-6, 10-5; and Daniel Steber defeated Mateo Duracek 7-5, 3-6, 10-4. Christopher Cummiskey lost to Jules Butler, 6-2, 7-5. On the doubles side, Harwood’s Jack Wolfe and Ollie Kottke lost to Nicolas Charlebois and Jay Eagle, 6-3, 7-5 and Jeswin Antony and Trevor Deschamps were defeated by Robin Hokenmaier and Tate Nightingdale, 6-0, 6-3.

“Every match was tough, including an epic three-setter from Alvar at number three and Daniel surviving a grueling match at number four,” said Harwood coach Grif Edwards.

On Friday, May 5, the Harwood boys’ lacrosse team beat Stowe, 9-3. Evan Andrews recorded 13 saves in goal. “We are just beginning to find out who we are. The defense led by Iyah [Lavit] and Evan, is just coming into form,” coach Russell Beilke said.

Harwood’s baseball team lost to Thetford 13-18 on Saturday, May 7, and lost to Oxbow 5-8 on Tuesday, May 9. In Tuesday’s game, “Jonah Halter started the game on the mound pitching 4.1 innings, giving up 0 hits and 6 runs (0 earned) while walking 4 and striking out 10. Boone Maher followed with 2 innings of work, giving up 2 hits and 2 runs (2 earned) while walking 3 and striking out 0. Matt Fiaschetti pitched the last inning, giving up 0 hits and 0 runs while striking out 2. Offensively, Nate Conyers led the team with 3 hits followed by 2 apiece from Jonah Halter and Matt Fiaschetti. Nic Moran led the team with 2 RBIs,” coach Dominic Moreno said.

In a track and field meet at CVU on Wednesday, May 3, Harwood’s Tzedek Fishman took fourth in the 200m with 25.17s. Celia Wing got fifth in the 800m with a time of 2:49s; Cooper Hansel took sixth in in the 1500m with 5:06s and Charlie Flint got second in the 3000m with 11:08s. Flint was the sole Harwood runner to score points in the South Burlington "Twilight" Track & Field on Saturday, May 5. Flint got fifth place in the 1500m with a time of 5:04 and sixth place in the 3000m with 10:50. “It was a very big meet. Other athletes did well, but Charlie is the only one who scored points for Harwood,” coach Jake Pitman said.

Harwood’s baseball and softball teams play at home on Thursday, May 11, baseball against Montpelier and softball vs. Spaulding. Both games are at 4:30. The boys’ lacrosse team travels to Milton on May 11. Girls’ and boys’ tennis both play at U-32 on Friday, May 12.