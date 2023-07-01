With the Mad Marathon coming to The Valley on July 9, The Valley Reporter is featuring some of the runners and volunteers participating in the annual event. Lisa Carlucci, Victorville, California, has run 251 marathons, in all 50 states (the Mad Marathon will be number 252). She completed the 50-state challenge in 2007 and “swore that was it.” It wasn’t. Her daughter, Lara Richmond, Las Vegas, Nevada, decided she wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps (perhaps literally), so they began running marathons in all 50 states together. Vermont will be number 49.

Lisa said she got Lara to start running in elementary school and, though they often run at difference paces, they enjoy running races together. Lisa has run marathons all over the world, including New York, Berlin, London, Paris and 15 times in the Boston Marathon. This will be the first time running in the Mad Marathon for both of them. Lisa said she’s read a lot about it, is a bit nervous about the hills, but “the beauty is going to be worth it. We’re both looking forward to it. My favorite is to run in beautiful places that are more tranquil and serene. I can enjoy the beauty of the place I’m in. I enjoy sharing that love with my daughter.”

It takes more than just runners to run a marathon. Volunteers are also an essential part of making an event like this happen. Among other tasks, volunteers help staff aid stations, including two international au pairs who will help out this year. “Au pairs will be assisting me with the two aid stations at the top of Joslin Hill Road (the left side as they head towards Moretown, which gets moved to the Common Road side once most runners have passed the earlier station),” said Annemarie Furey, Fayston, local community counselor for Au Pair in America.

“Au pairs are here for a cultural exchange program with a child care component. The relationship they have with their families isn't an "employer employee" one. It's more like a distant cousin's daughter coming to help out. When the au pair is done caring for the children she still interacts with the family. As opposed to, say, the J1 program for Sugarbush where the staff of Sugarbush isn't taking the J1s out to dinner, watching movies at home with them, bringing them on vacation with them, etc. The au pair becomes as family.”

The Valley Reporter reached out to the au pairs volunteering at the marathon. Alejandra Mechan, Lima, Peru, lives in North Ferrisburgh. Though she enjoys running, she has never competed in a race. “I'm volunteering to help out at this event because I really enjoy this kind of activity where helping others is included, and because I want to be part of different activities as much as I can while I'm living here,” she said. “I'm looking forward to having a great time with my friends, meet new people and places, because it'll be my first time on this part of Vermont and one of my goals while I'm living here is to visit and know every corner of Vermont if it's possible.”

Tatiana Quiroga, Bucaramanga, Colombia, is living in South Burlington. She has competed in three half marathons in Colombia. She is volunteering “because I enjoy socializing, meeting new people; sharing my culture is my main goal and I love sports. I'm excited to be part of a race and see people enjoying the sport together, that energy is great.”