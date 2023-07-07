Despite the travel challenges this summer, Mad Marathon runners, their families, friends, and support crews are arriving in the Mad River Valley, not only to enjoy the race on Sunday, July 9, but also to explore The Valley and Central Vermont. Along with the Mad Marathon, Mad Half and Relays, 5K and 10K distances have been added for 2023.

“This year, once again, there are runners from almost every state, including three from Hawaii and many from Texas, Florida, California, Georgia, and Virginia. For many runners, this will be their first visit to Vermont,” said race founder and director Dori Ingalls.

The weekend launches Friday, July 7, with registration and bib pickup at Lawson’s Finest Liquids, from 4 to 6 p.m. in tents under the solar canopy. Lawson’s Finest Liquids annual free concert with The Grift will be held at the Inn at the Round Barn Farm Friday evening beginning at 6 p.m. Food and beverage will be available.

Race registration and bib pickup continues Saturday, July 8, again at Lawson’s Finest Liquids from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Also, Saturday, along with the Waitsfield Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Inn at the Round Barn Farm will host a Mad Carbo Dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be “Marathon Junkie” Chuck Engle, director of Marathon Guide and the new site RUNZ. Just a few of Engle’s accomplishments include: 380 under-three-hour marathons, three-hour marathons in all 50 states, marathon victories in all 50 states, three-time Ironman World Qualifier and more. Runners, their families, friends, and the community are welcome.

Sunday morning, July 9, the Mad River Green will be staged and ready for runners with the finish chute lined with sponsor banners, state, and country flags along with our now famous Barn Gantry. Medical, food and BEMER tents ready to receive the Mad Runners greeted by sportscaster Peter Graves.

"On behalf of the Mad Marathon team, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the support of the Mad River Valley community. This will be the 12th annual Mad Marathon and I continue to be amazed. People go above and beyond in so many ways, our runners included. We are fortunate to live in this incredible part of gorgeous Vermont and this weekend we will be sharing it with runners along with their families to welcome guests and show them the meaning of Vermont hospitality,” said Ingalls.

While some roads will be closed on Sunday, July 9, once runners safely pass the roads reopen. Since the Mad Marathon starts at 7 a.m. roads generally begin to open at 9:45 a.m.

MAD MARATHON ROAD CLOSURES (Except for local residents.)

Sunday, July 9

7 - 7:30 a.m. Main Street – between Mad River Green south entrance and Slow Road, detour through Bisbee’s parking lot.

7:10 - 7:30 a.m. Main Street – between Slow Road and Bridge Street.

7:10 a.m.- 1:40 p.m. Bridge Street – between Main Street and Joslin Hill Road.

7:15 - 1:30 p.m. Joslin Hill Road.

7:25 - 9:45 a.m. North Road to Carpenter’s Farm.

7:35 - 9:45 a.m. Meadow Road.

7:45 - 10:15 a.m. East Road – out and back section.

7:50 - 10:30 a.m. Common Road.

8:05 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. East Warren Road: Common Road to Joslin Hill Road.

8:15 a.m. - 1 p.m. East Warren Road: Common Road to Roxbury Mountain Road.

8:10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Main Street - between Mad River Green south entrance and Slow Road (detour through Mad River Green south entrance – Bisbee car park to Slow Road.)

8:25 - 11:15 a.m. Roxbury Mountain Road to Senor Road.

8:30 - 11:30 a.m. Senor Road to Fuller Hill Road.

8:35 - 11:45 a.m. Fuller Hill Road to Plunkton Road.

8:40 a.m. - noon Plunkton Road to Brook Road.

8:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. East Warren Road/Roxbury Mountain Road and Brook Road/Plunkton Road.

For more information visit: www.madmarathon.com