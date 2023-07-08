The Mad River Rippers, a program offered by the Mad River Riders, offers a mountain biking program for young people in The Valley, regardless of their hometown. The program is open for anyone from a 2-year-old on a strider bike to middle and high school kids.

Advertisement

Rides take place on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. from May 24 through September and rides take place in a variety of locations in the Mad River Riders Trail network.

Riders are placed into small groups of similarly skilled riders based on age, experience, and riding style. Communication with parents and guardians during the registration process helps organizers assign riders to the appropriate groups.

The program is free, but registration is required. There is no need to sign up for individual rides. Riders can register for the season and be ready to ride at 5:30 p.m.

There will be rides every week at Blueberry Lake. In addition, there will be rides at other locations on most Tuesdays. Other ride locations will include Moretown Elementary School, American Flatbread, Sugarbush Inn, and others. Participants will be kept abreast via email and the website. New this year will be several special events and clinics throughout the season.

The next Mad River Rippers ride is slated for July 11. For more information visit www. Madriverriders.org and click on the Mad River Rippers tab at the top.