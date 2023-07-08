It seems the sport of pickleball has swept the nation. Gary Kessler, who helps organize the Warren pickleball league, said it’s like table tennis, only “you’re on the table.” The sport is typically played on a shortened tennis court and the rules differ from tennis. U.S. Pickleball says the sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping pong.

Geordie Hall helped found the Warren pickleball league, which meets at the tennis courts behind Warren Elementary School on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. Kessler said the group is looking at adding more times due to its popularity. The group has approximately 250 members on the playerlineup.com page it uses to organize, though not all of those people actually show up. Kessler said a recent session saw 11 players on the court. Sign up at warrenpickleball.playerlineup.com.

The Warren pick-up league primarily plays doubles matches, though some people prefer to play singles, which Kessler says is a faster game with more running. “It can be as athletic as you make it. People who are less mobile can still play at a high level,” he said. “The game’s very flexible.”

Both the Warren pickleball league and the Moretown league occasionally offer beginners clinics for new players. Moretown has a beginners clinic coming up on July 12 at 5 p.m. “This is free and open to anyone interested in learning. We provide paddles and balls. Participants should signup at moretownpickleballplayers.playerlineup.com/events, wear sneakers and bring water,” said Moretown organizer Susan Werntgen.

The Moretown pick-up league, which started in 2016, meets at the courts behind Moretown School Sunday mornings at 9 and 10, Tuesdays at 5 p.m. and Thursdays at 9 and 10 a.m. Werntgen said the league has about 30 active players and recently had up to 16 players show up. “To accommodate everyone and avoid long wait times, we have just relined the courts doubling our capacity to four courts,” she said.

The Moretown league plays doubles. “Skill levels range from beginner to advanced. We have not arranged our signups according to skill levels and so far that has worked for us. Our focus is ‘Play and have fun!’" said Werntgen. “In Moretown, as in Warren, people are friendly and welcoming. We have enjoyed potluck dinners and socializing in addition to playing. Pickleball offers a great venue for making new friends!”

“It’s the social aspect that makes it fun,” Kessler said. He said players will often compliment an opponent’s shot and be supportive. “That’s part of the fun and friendliness of the game.” He also noted that he’s traveled the country and found open play pickleball leagues wherever he goes. He called it a great way to meet people.

Of the Warren league, Kessler said, “The group tends to be very welcoming.”

“We invite anyone curious about pickleball to just come to our games. We have paddles to lend and there is usually someone who can show you the basics. Most players learn quickly!” Werntgen said.