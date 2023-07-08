Dave Busker, Moretown, organizer of the Old Folks Football Club (OFFC), loves soccer. He played when he was younger before switching to rugby but has remained an avid soccer (or “football,” as he calls it) fan. When he was looking to get active again back in 2017, he decided to post a call for soccer players on Front Porch Forum. Nearly 30 people showed up to that first game. Typically, it’s a smaller, more relaxed game, he said. The group often plays four to six people per side on a small field behind Moretown Elementary School. Busker said the game usually gets bigger as the summer goes on.

The OFFC, a casual pick-up soccer league, plays Tuesday and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. in Moretown. “They’ve been staying on top of mowing; it’s a great place to play,” Busker said. He finds the casual game a good way to meet people and said that many friendships have developed out of the game over the past seven years. The OFFC began as a 35-plus league but has since expanded to 18-plus. Players’ ages range from recent high school grads to grandparents. Most players live in The Valley, but some come from Waterbury and elsewhere.

Originally, the OFFC met once a week but, after the pandemic, it added a second game. Previously, the group played at Mad River Park in Waitsfield but switched to Moretown to give the youth players more space at Mad River Park.

All levels of play are welcome at the OFFC. “We have people who’ve played DI college that show up sometimes and we have people who are like ‘I’m super rusty.’ Come on out! Just show up and smile. There’s no shame, all skill levels. As long as you’re there to have a good time. Even though there’s some great, skilled players out there, it’s still friendly and a good time.”

When asked what he loves most about soccer, Busker said, “The game itself. It’s a really egalitarian game in terms of when it comes to athletic ability. There’s room for different skill sets in various places on the field, whether you’ve got good footwork or good speed or just focus and intensity and vision. There’s a job you can do out there to be a contributing member of your team. For me, there’s a lot of camaraderie, the social tradition, that piece of it. I love it. I look forward to hanging out just as much as I do running around and all that fun stuff that goes on the field.”

Learn more and sign up at oldfolksfootballclub.playerlineup.com.

“Please come,” Busker said. “Don’t be afraid. You will have the time of your life.”