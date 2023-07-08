The Vermont AMBUCS team is inviting folks to its first in-person bike fitting event since COVID.

Advertisement

It is being held at Crossett Brook Middle School this year due to construction at Waitsfield Elementary School. At the event, teams of volunteer therapists, bike mechanics, and administrative staff help match bike riders with adapted AMBUCS Amtrykes. These customizable bikes can make riding available to all sorts of bodies.

Register to come try a trike and see if an adult or child can have success riding a bike on an AMBUCS Amtryke. Organizers have bikes for riders of all ages and abilities.

This year some of the bikes available were put together by Green Mountain Valley School students as part of a service-learning program. Vermont AMBUCS operations specialist Marie MacLeod said that their help was critical in getting ready for this month’s fitting event.

The event takes place July 15, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at in the cafeteria of Crossett Brook Middle School, 5672, Route 100, in Duxbury.

Register to try a bike: VTAbmbucs.org or https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTgxNjg1

Donate to help a rider get a bike:

https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTgxNjg1

“Additionally, we are expanding and actively looking for volunteers and board members to help us with fundraising, our newsletter, social media, website, bike building, and accounting. If you have interest, expertise, or experience in these areas and have time to help; please contact us at email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ,” MacLeod added.

The mission of AMBUCS is to create mobility and independence for people with disabilities. This is achieved through the therapeutic bicycle program, which matches individuals with Amtrykes (adapted bikes). The VT Amtryke Therapeutic Tricycle Program is about abilities, not disabilities. The goal is to provide access to all the classic benefits of riding a bike: mobility, strength, exercise, coordination, interaction with family and friends, and fun.

“Since we started, we have been able to get over 600 riders in Vermont on bikes. We provide anywhere between 20-40 bikes annually throughout the state. It varies year to year how many are from Central Vermont. All bikes are entirely donation funded, and all work is done with 100% volunteers -- no paid staff,” MacLeod added.

We also wish to thank UVM Doctoral Occupational Therapy students and staff for assembly of bikes to give away and for volunteering at the event.