Runners from all over the United States with their families, along with athletes from four countries, arrived in the Mad River Valley last week for the 12th annual running of the Mad Marathon. According to race founder and director Dori Ingalls, the Mad Weekend was spectacular.

“The Mad Marathon Expo and Bib Pickup began at 4 p.m. at Lawson’s Finest Liquids where a host of Valley volunteers introduced the runners to our community. Friday evening Lawson’s Finest free concert with The Grift was hosted at the Inn at the Round Barn Farm where runners shared the evening of music and dining. Saturday, the Waitsfield Farmers Market was well received by runners, followed by touring, shopping, and swimming in the Mad River. Saturday evening the Inn at the Round Barn Farm hosted the first annual Mad Carbo dinner which runners said was the most delicious carbo dinner ever hosted by a marathon event. Chuck Engle, nickname “Marathon Junkie, of Marathon Guide was the guest speaker,” Ingalls reported.

At sunrise on Sunday runners were welcomed by announcer Peter Graves. After Victoria Crown sang the National Anthem, runners walked up Route 100 to the start line.”

“The race begins at 7 a.m. with a 6-hour 30-minute cutoff time at 1:30 p.m. The race began with fog but beautiful conditions and was running smoothly until just after 1:10 p.m. when the thunder rolled and lightning struck. MRVAS approached me on the finish line to inform me that there were still 12 runners on the course who were being monitored by Sheriff Jeff Campbell. I canceled the race and MRVAS, Campbell and a marathoner were directed to pick them up or have them shelter in place. Fortunately, they all returned to the finish line safely,” Ingalls said.

Before the storm, standing at the finish line welcoming runners on Sunday was extraordinary and emotional, Ingalls said. The runners were happy to be able to compete and she was hugged, thanked, told that The Valley was gorgeous, the aid station hosts were awesome and more.

“Every runner shared that the race was now their favorite and the Mad River Valley community was a very special place. Rave reviews followed on Marathon Guide, Facebook, Front Porch Forum and other social media, “said Ingalls.

“I would like to thank our sponsors, volunteers, and the entire Mad River Valley community for embracing the marathon weekend and runners along with their families. This has been an extremely challenging week with a brutal storm, and I am thankful the Mad Marathon was able happen before the skies broke open,” she added.

This year 5K and 10K divisions were added to the race which offered an opportunity for local shorter distance runners, but also members of visiting families. Anna Miller, 14, of De Pere, Wisconsin, won the inaugural 5K women’s division, with a time of 24:12 followed by her sister, Molly, 9, with a time of 24:14 and Ellie Zimmerman, 18, Stowe, placed third with a time of 26:24.

Joshua Lengyel, 14, Cheshire, Connecticut, won the men’s 5K with a time of 25:34; Ian Zimmerman, 16, Stowe, placed second with a time of 25:42 and Ian’s dad, Chris Zimmerman, 48, came in third with a time of 26:05.

Winning the inaugural 10K women’s division was Jackie Ryan, 26, Wilmington, Vermont, with a time of 51:48; placing second was Theodora Hanna, 36, Charleston, Massachusetts, with a time of 52:36 and taking third was Jennifer Louvet, 44, Middlebury with a time of 55:52.

Placing first in the 10K men’s division, was Joseph Lemay, 56, Danbury, Connecticut, with a time of 45:42; Benjamin Hanna, 37, Charlestown, Massachusetts, ran second with a time of 47:57 and Craig Manning, 48, Norwich, Vermont, placed third with a time of 49:09.

The 12th annual Mad Half women’s division was won by Beth Dollas, 46, Amesbury, Massachusetts, with a time of 1:30:03; second was Corinne Barney, 21, Oakland, New Jersey, with a time of 1:35:07 and third was Stacey Spillane, 53, Shelburne, Vermont, in a time of 1:40:58.

Winning the Mad Half men’s division was Joseph Gilch, 34, Hainesport, New Jersey, with a time of 1:17:36; placing second was Wally Magill, 20, with a time of 1:30:02 and third was Ian Curry, 19, with a time of 1:32:50.

The Mad Marathon 2023 women’s division was won by Christina Couper, 31, Charleston, South Carolina, with a time of 3:11:41, second was Margaret Powers, 37, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, with a time of 3:28:42 and running third was Madeleine Connery, 18, Shelburne, Vermont, with a time of 3:39:07.

Daniel Moncada, 33, Panton, Vermont, in his first marathon won the men’s division with a time of 2:57:15. Placing second was Eliot Brett, 24, from Burlington, Vermont, in a time of 3:28:42 and third was Jeffrey Jodoin, 55, Milton, Vermont, with a time of 3:33:31.

Anne Broussard, 70, Durham, New Hampshire, won the Mad Half Walking Division with a time of 3:02:16.

The Mad Marathon Relay was won by The Golden Gang with a time of 4:08:10 and the Mad Half Relay was won by The September 25THS in 1:25:39.