The 2027 (and a few 2028’s) boys’ Highlander lacrosse team (years refer to the classes of 2027 and 2028) travelled July 8 and 9 to Tilton, New Hampshire, for the New Hampshire Invitational Lacrosse Tournament. They played two games on Saturday, ending the day 2-0. Sunday, they won their first game, but lost game two to the Maine Mussels 2027 narrow margin. Their overall standings put them in second place and they made it into the championship game, where they were to play against the Maine Mussels again, who were in first place.

It was a hard-fought game, and it was obvious both teams wanted to win the championship title. The Highlanders started the first quarter off, down by 2 points, but tied it up 2-2 going into half time. After half time, the Highlanders pulled ahead to win the championship game, defeating the Maine Mussels 5-2.

This coming weekend July 15 and 16, they play in the Vermont Lacrosse Classic Tournament at the Tree Farm Sports Complex in Essex.