Registration numbers are strong for this weekend’s inaugural Grateful Gravel mountain biking and music celebration at Mount Ellen. The July 29 event features a day of gravel grinding and Grateful Dead covers performed by Zach Nugent who will perform the entire Cornell 5/8/77, one of the best-known Grateful Dead shows. The biking includes a 63-mile ride and a 32-mile ride as well as an after party at Mount Ellen.

Advertisement

The event is presented by the Mad River Riders with sponsorship from Sugarbush and many other local businesses.

Derek Lusso, Mad River Riders, said that earlier this week there were 241 people registered for the ride and music and another 191 for the music and party.

“There are 432 registered and there’s definitely another 30-plus kids that I know of that will be there. But they are under 12 years old so there’s no official registration for them,” Lusso said.

Participants can bike and enjoy the party or just show up for the music and the party. The event is open to 500 riders and up to 500 others who want to hear the music and enjoy the party. For cyclists, ticket prices include the ride, the music, a small meal and a beer, compliments of Lawson’s Finest. Additional food and beverage will be available from Sugarbush and Lawson’s. Children under 12 are free. Two nights of camping in the Mount Ellen parking lot is available and Sugarbush is offering discounted lodging rates for the event. The rides start at 10 a.m. and music runs 4 to 8 p.m.

Here is a link to the event: https://gratefulgravel.com