Mother Nature has been harsh this summer. Flooding and torrential thunderstorms forced the Harwood cross-country team to cancel their first two fun runs on July 11 and again on July 18.

However, skies were clear and trails were significantly drier for the third scheduled Fun Run on July 25.

Coaches John Kerrigan, Tom Cahalan and Jake Pitman welcomed seven runners.

Sisters Carrie Brophy (age 5) and Maya Brophy (age 3) went one and two respectively in the Kids’ Fun Run

Carrie’s time was 2:48 and younger sister Maya ran the ½ km course in 3:39

Seven runners towed the line for the start of the 5K run.

Leading for the men was Harwood alumnus and assistant cross country coach Jake Pitman (Waterbury) who won easily with a time of 24:00

He was followed by Atticus Ellis (Fayston) in 25:35 and close behind was Cooper Hansel (Waterbury) in 25:36. Patrick Brophy of Fayston finished in a time of 25:50 to lead the Masters division

For the women: Hazel Lillis and Celia Wing both of Waterbury finished in a tie with a time of 28:10

Harwood Fun Runs take place every Tuesday during the summer on the beautiful Harwood XC Trails.

Registration is at 6 p.m. Kids fun run (under 7) begins at 6:30 followed by 3k and 5 K Fun runs at 6:45.

Kids race is free. There is a $5 charge for the 3k and 5K.

Individual season pass available for $15 and family pass available for $30

Proceeds benefit the Harwood XC team and their quest to participate in the Maine Festival of Champions in Belfast, Maine, on September 30.

Please come out and walk, run and/or spectate.

Donations (Friends of Harwood XC) are accepted) mail check to Harwood Union HS, 453 Route 100, Moretown, Vermont, Attention Harwood XC. The next fun run will take place on August 1.