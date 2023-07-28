On July 31, 2023, Heidi Haraldsen, Waterbury, will be joining 13 other runners from across the U.S. to compete in the 2023 Youth Skyrunning World Championships that will take place in Fonte Cerreto, L’Aquila, Abruzzo, Italy. She is a junior at Harwood Union.

“While Skyrunning is not a new concept, it is also certainly not an easy one. We’re excited to see Heidi combine her prowess on the cross-country trails and track with her passion for the mountains,” said her Skyrunning coach Ryan Kerrigan.

She will be joined by two other Vermont runners: James Underwood of Woodstock and Baxter Harrington of Middlebury.

In addition, several Vermont runners with dual citizenship will represent the Canadian Skyrunning Team. Naia Tower-Pierce (coach) Evi Tower-Pierce (Youth A girls) and Finn Tower-Pierce (Youth B boys) all of East Burke, Vermont, will represent the first-ever Canadian Skyrunning team.