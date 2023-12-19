Members of the Mad River Path, Mad River Riders, Friends of the Mad River, Sugarbush and Mad Valley Sports, the organizations that are leading the launch of the new Mad River Triathlon, are opening registration for the April 2024 event tomorrow, December 15.

“I'm really excited to be a part of bringing this long-standing event back to the Mad River Valley. The first time I participated in the event was just one week after my wife and I moved here from Utah. I remember being amazed at how much fun this community had together, and I was impressed with the way that many groups collaborated to make this type of awesome experience happen. The event was just one of many things that helped us fall in love with this community,” said Luke Foley, of Friends of the Mad River

While it is titled a triathlon, there are four legs of the April 14, 2024, event. Here are the details of the four legs.

RUN

The run starts at Warren Elementary School Recreational Field and follows the Mad River Path down to Brook Road and then on to Route 100. Follow Route 100 to Riverside Park for the right turn to Kingsbury Greenway Path that follows along the river. Crossing the Kingsbury Bridge, follow the Kingsbury Farm Path, Yestermorrow Path, and Bundy Road Connector before rejoining with the Route 100 for the final stretch to the run-to-paddle transition at Lareau Swim Hole.

PADDLE

Transition to the paddling leg at Lareau Swim Hole. Follow the Mad River as it winds through forests and fields for 5.5 miles. The river is primarily quick water with a smattering of Class I rapids and a few sharp bends with boiling eddy lines at some water levels. A ledge at mile 5 creates a steeper tongue in the center, which can be avoided at higher water levels by taking the more straightforward line on the right. Take out on the river right at Meadow Road. Several bends feature deep water pools, so paddlers should be prepared with appropriate paddling clothing, i.e. wetsuits or dry tops/suits as water plus air temperatures will likely be well under 90 degrees!

BIKE

Transition to biking on the farm field, across the dirt road from the river takeout. Follow Meadow Road to North Road and under the North Road covered bridge to Waitsfield Common. At Waitsfield Common, turn right on Joslin Hill which turns into Bridge Street. After passing through the Waitsfield covered bridge, turn left on the Mad River Path. Follow the path as it winds through Waitsfield and Irasville until its intersection with Vermont Route 17 at the welcome center. Follow Route 17 up to German Flats, climbing to the Mount Ellen Access Road and ascend to the base of Mount Ellen. This is a 9.4-mile ride with an elevation gain of 442 feet.

SKI

The bike-to-ski transition area will be on snow just to the left of the Mount Ellen base lodge. Ski or snowshoe up Lower Crackerjack, then up Crackerjack. Pass by the base of Northridge Quad. Skin up Northridge Expressway. At the top of Inverness Peak, transition to downhill and ski down Inverness. Ski around the bottom of the Inverness lift. The finish line is in front of the base lodge. The course is 2.5 miles with 1,080 feet of climbing and equal descent. The transition from uphill climb to descent is at the 1.4-mile mark. Organizers hope there will be snow, but caution that come creative spring skiing techniques may be needed.

Win Smith, former owner of Sugarbush and the four-event spring event said, “It is exciting to know that the “triathlon” will be rejuvenated with great community support. It was always one of The Valley’s most enjoyable events”.

The link to Mad River Triathlon registration is: https://madriverpath.org/madrivertriathlon