Sugarbush Resort hosted the Sugarbush Racing Club for its annual kickoff party on December 10.

Ray Bollerud, president, welcomed more than 60 in what turned out to be one of the largest kickoff gatherings ever. There were many new members in attendance. Bollerud gave an overview of the coming year and was followed by Jula Fender, vice president, who described a full racing schedule and plans for race clinics. He then introduced Mark Woods and Will Nye who will be managing the race programs for the resort.

Dave Goldstein presented the social calendar for the year consisting of club gatherings every Thursday at various establishments in The Valley, the annual winter dinner dance and a banquet in March.

A 50/50 raffle drawing was conducted by Michael Sharkey. The club sets aside the earnings from the raffle to make an annual donation to support Vermont Adaptive. Two members also won gift certificates to Sugarbush Resort. Pizza and salad was provided and served by the resort.

The first race is on January 5. Those who are not already a club member can visit the website: https://www.sugarbushracingclub.com and complete a membership form. Those who plan to race will be asked to provide a NASTAR number (it’s free). Whether folks plan to race or not they can still participate in all club social events. The website provides the dates and times of the races and social events.