Harwood hosted Rice High School on Wednesday, January 31, at the Ice Center for the boys’ and girls’ community awareness 'Paint the rink pink,' game, Rice stealing back the lead and claiming the victory over the Highlanders in the first period.

Harwood had a 2-1 lead halfway into the first period against Rice, starting with a goal for Harwood made by eighth grader Joeclyn Brauer, assisted by Alex Isham and Abigail Leighty. Rice quickly responded when Eliza Fischer scored unassisted. It would be freshman Alex Isham for Harwood to score unassisted giving Harwood a brief lead though short-lived, Rice's Emeri Rasco, assisted by Cassidy Skoda scored just minutes later.

Rice would pick up their pace and gather momentum for the second half of the first period, scoring five more times before the second period. Goals by Skoda, assisted by Grace Raleigh and Rasco, followed by a goal by Fischer from Addison Bryan, Rasco on the board again, assisted by Raleigh and Rebecca Penney, Finley Strong scored unassisted, followed by the final goal of the period by Fischer, assisted by Abigail Booth.

Harwood would only allow two goals in the second, ending with goals from Anna Tannis from Skoda, and Kate Larkin from Skoda.

In the third, Rice would score with a goal from Larkin, assisted by Skoda. Harwood would tally their final point during this period with a top shelf shot by Alex Isham, assisted by Brauer and Bridan Merrill.

Raine Miller in net for his first game for Harwood faced 26 shots.

"We had a few great passing plays out there tonight, and so many opportunities that were super close to in front of their net," said coach for the Highlanders, Katie Martin. "They had some really strong skaters, like Skoda who seemed to be everywhere. I think overall we came out really strong, and seeing the girls get that excited over the first few minutes of play was great and to have them have that confidence in themselves. Our first line had been really strong and had some really nice chemistry between their communication and passing, and our defense had some close shots on net as well."

Overall, the Harwood boy’ and girls’ teams brought in almost $2,000 from admission donation, 50/50, and chuck-a-puck during their breast cancer awareness double header.