A weekly listing of home games/matchs for Harwood Union High School varsity sports teams

Friday, February 16

7 pm, Varsity boys’ basketball vs Randolph, home

Saturday, February 17

3:30 pm, Girls’ ice hockey vs Stowe, Waterbury Ice Center

5:30 pm, Varsity boys’ ice hockey vs Stowe, Waterbury Ice Center

Monday, February 19

7:30 pm, Varsity boys’ ice hockey vs St. Johnsbury, Waterbury Ice Center

Wednesday, February 21

5:30 pm, Varsity boys’ ice hockey vs Lyndon Institute, Waterbury Ice Center

Thursday, February 22

7 pm, Varsity girls’ basketball, home