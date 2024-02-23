Harwood girls’ hockey hosted Stowe in the last regular season home game on February 17, Stowe catching a lead and skating away with it after a 3-0 first period.

Stowe and Harwood came out evenly matched in the first period, both scoreless until the last eight minutes when Stowe notched one past Harwood goaltender Haylie Bloom. Stowe scored two more before the first period buzzer.

In the second, Stowe capitalized on two power play opportunities to score against the Highlanders, for a total of six goals in the second period alone. Harwood scored one short-handed goal in the second, an unassisted goal by sophomore Zoe Duffy.

In the third, the score 9-1, Stowe scored two more against Harwood. Duffy went end to end again, this time with a pass from eighth grader Jocelyn Brauer to score the final goal for the Highlanders. Stowe won the game 11-2.

"We had eight skaters tonight, and our veteran skaters up front had to run some double shifts tonight to make two lines. Our players played hard tonight, and going up against a team with 20-plus players was tough, but we were able to get two on the board," said Harwood coach, Katie Martin.

"Eighth grader Bridan Merrill had a great game, she's been a great, versatile player for us this season, playing both forward and a strong defenseman in her first year of hockey. Senior Maggie Belknap also played strong for us tonight, at some points in the game when we had penalties, she was pulling triple shifts. She's a great leader who really showed up for us tonight on the ice."

Harwood's final game is on Wednesday, February 21, away at Rutland.