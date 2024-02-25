Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice (CVHHH) staff will traverse rain, mud, and snow to care for clients in their homes. Last year, this dedication was mirrored by CVHHH’s supporters, who braved over a foot of snow to attend the annual Chez Henri Cup and raffle, helping raise $19,000.

As CVHHH staff gears up for this year’s event, which takes place on March 16, they’re opening registration for the all-ages race which takes place at Sugarbush.

Not a skier? Not a problem. Purchase a raffle ticket (or three or five!) online for a chance to win over 30 raffle items from local businesses, including skis, custom footbeds, and massages. People do not need to be present at the event to win. Raffle ticket purchases directly benefit Central Vermonters needing home health and hospice services.

Here are the details:

Race: Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m. to noon at Lincoln Peak at Sugarbush Resort

Registration: The $40 registration fee includes two timed runs, an entry gift, and a raffle ticket. Ski passes are not included. Visit www.cvhhh.org/chezhenri2024 to register.

Raffle Drawings: Join CVHHH staff at Chez Henri Restaurant at 1 p.m. for live drawings for items from local businesses, including skis, custom footbeds, and massages.

Raffle Tickets: Raffle tickets are available at www.cvhhh.org/chezhenri2024 through the event registration link. One ticket is $40, three tickets are $100, and it’s $150 for five tickets.

Join us for a day of camaraderie, community, and compassion! Whether you're hitting the slopes or participating in our raffle, your involvement directly benefits Central Vermonters needing home health and hospice services. Your support will leave a lasting impact by ensuring that all your neighbors can access the help they need, from moms and babies to individuals recovering from illness or injury and to those nearing the end of life.

For more information, registration, and raffle ticket purchases, visit www.cvhhh.org/chezhenri24 or contact Kelly Finnegan, community relations and events coordinator, at 802-224-2267.

To learn more about CVHHH’s services, visit www.cvhhh.org.