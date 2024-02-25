The High Fives Foundation is preparing for the Green Mountain Shred-A-Thon, marking the commencement of the 2024 Ski-a-Thon Series. Scheduled for March 3, 2024, at Sugarbush Resort, this event, formerly known as the FAT SKI-A-THON, stands as a cornerstone in the series, with overwhelming support from the Sugarbush community, making it the highest-grossing event for High Fives Foundation, the national nonprofit dedicated to preventing life-changing injuries.

Advertisement

Green Mountain Shred-A-Thon offers participants an opportunity to raise funds individually or as teams from the moment it's announced until the Ski-a-Thon Day. The event not only qualifies participants for incredible prize packages but also provides opportunities to win additional prizes based on their skiing or snowboarding activities on the specified date.

Organizers invite individuals and teams alike to join the exhilarating 2024 Ski-a-Thon Series and support the life-changing mission of High Fives Foundation.

“In the face of challenges and on the snowy slopes, we find the spirit of resilience and community. By participating, you not only become a vital part of a safety movement but also contribute to the well-being of incredible athletes and veterans. Together, let's turn the thrill of skiing and snowboarding into a force for good. Every lap, every donation, and every participant strengthens the High Fives community, creating a ripple effect of positivity that transcends the mountains. Join us in making a lasting impact and supporting adaptive athletes – sign up now and be a part of something truly inspiring!” spokesperson Becca Lefanowicz said.

Join Netflix documentary star, Trevor Kennison for a pre-party at the Gate House March 2 at 7 p.m. Enjoy the film, Full Circle, a Q&A (after the film) led by Darn Tough with Roy Tuscany (executive producer) and star of the film, Trevor Kennison. This will be a pre-party for the March 3 Green Mtn Shred-A-Thon at Sugarbush Resort.

To join the safety movement, raise awareness, and make a difference in 2024, visit Green Mountain Shred-A-Thon Registration.

High Fives Non-Profit Foundation focuses on preventing life-changing injuries and provides resources and hope if they happen. It was formed as a way to “pay-it-forward” by the founder, Roy Tuscany, after his own recovery from a spinal cord injury. The foundation has expanded to help 716 athletes from 46 states and Canada since its inception in 2009. The High Fives Foundation is a California-based, national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.