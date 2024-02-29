The Harwood boys’ hockey team won their first playoff game since the 2020-2021 season last night when they beat No. 4 Milton 6-2 at Highgate Arena.

Here’s how the scoring happened, per coach Matt Migonis.

Scoring:

1st period: Milton scored first at 6:31 (Brock Bushey assisted by Dylan Mitchell). Harwood answered 5 minutes later at 11:03 (Luke LaCroix assisted by Milo Lavit).

2nd period: HU scored first at 8:30 (Eli Herrington assisted by Owen Jones and Milo Lavit). Milton answered late in the period at 13:56 (Brayden Welch assisted by Noah Keeler and Keegan Thomas).

3rd period: Harwood erupts with 4 goals -- 2:38 (Eli Herrington assisted by Owen Jones and Sid Ritzinger), 6:22 (Milo Lavit assisted by Griffin Nelson and Sid Ritzinger), 9:07 (Owen Farr assisted by Griffin Nelson), 9:59 (Owen Jones assisted by Eli Herrington).

Freshman Andrew Achilles made 18 saves to notch his first high school playoff win. Christian Gaudio had 30 saves for Milton

Our semifinal game will be Saturday, March 2, at Leddy Park against No. 1 seeded Colchester. Time is TBD.