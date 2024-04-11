Over 200 participants are expected for the newly reconstituted Mad River Triathlon, a one-of-a-kind four-adventure sports event this weekend that takes place in The Valley this weekend.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Warren Elementary School with a 6-mile run on Mad River Path and along VT100 to the Lareau Swim Hole. Here participants will transition to canoes and kayak to paddle the 6 miles down the Mad River to Meadow Road. Organizers thanked Elwin Neill for allowing the use of his field as a takeout.

The 10-mile bike course will follow Meadow, North, and Joslin Roads, under the covered bridge along Heart of the Valley and Fiddlers Walk trails, up VT17 and German Flats Road to the base of Mount Ellen. Transitioning to skis, participants will skin up to the Inverness peak and finish by the back deck, where Doug Bergstein and Bear Simmons will be announcing the finishers. A kids’ Triathlon will follow at 2 p.m. with the bike, run, and ski obstacle course. All children ages 0 to 12 are welcome to participate in the kids’ event, no preregistration is necessary.

The registered participants are receiving regular communications regarding course conditions and the event logistics. Because of the rain forecasted for the end of the week, organizers are going to hold off on the final course layout until the day before the race. Check the event site for course and schedule updates on Saturday, April 13. The registration for the event is open until midnight on Friday, April 12.

“With a strong team of organizers, representing the Mad River Riders, Friends of the Mad River, Mad Valley Sports, Sugarbush, and Mad River Path, we pulled a lot of resources together for a well-put-together and fun event. There is a lot of enthusiasm and support for the Triathlon with a multitude of raffle prizes donated by local businesses, professional timing by BullIT Timing, and music by Ragged Company,” said Misha Golfman, executive director of the Mad River Path.

“Our safety team comprises MRVAS, safety boaters, headed by Karrie Thomas from Northern Forest Canoe Trail and Justin Beckwith, aided at critical road crossings by Constable Jeff Campbell and the Washington County Sheriff’s office,’ he added.

A team of 50 volunteers will support the event at the start, and finish, transition zones, aid stations, and as course marshals.

“We invite everyone to join in the fun and show The Valley hospitality by cheering on the brave Triathlon participants on their journey by foot, boat, bike, and ski,” Golfman said.

Here’s how to make the most out of spectating the Mad River Triathlon:

Cheer for the runners between 10 and 11:30 a.m. Choose a location with off-road parking, such as Riverside Park, Wabanaki Recreation Area, or Mad Bush Falls.

Watch the paddlers at one of the river sites, such as Austin Walk, covered bridge, or Trembley Road between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Encourage bikers along their downtown route between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Join the celebration at Mount Ellen from 1 to 4 p.m. with the suspense of bike-to-ski transition, wild downhill runs, kids’ race, announcements by Bear Simmons and Doug Bergstein, and music by Ragged Company. Raffle tickets, food, and drinks will be available for sale.

The Green Mountain Transit bus will run Mount Ellen – Warren School – Lareau – Meadow Road – Mount Ellen continuously between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Take a bus as a spectator and help improve the event’s safety and carbon footprint.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED