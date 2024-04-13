On March 16, 2024, the day before Saint Patrick’s Day, 20 athletes, including Dylan Bailey, Duxbury, Matt Baron, Warren, and Ron and Shannon Wisdom, Waterbury joined together at LiftVT in Williston for the “Luck of the Lift” meet.

The Irish Luck was with them, as a majority of lifters earned records across the board, some reaching the 1,000-pound club for the first time. Lifters participated in the squat, bench press, deadlift, military press, and strict curl.

First-time competitor Bailey competed in three lifts in the male 25-29 division, 181-pound weight class. Bailey achieved a squat of 197.5 kg (435.41 pounds); a bench of 152.5 kg (336.2 pounds); and a deadlift of 217.5 kg (479.5 pound) for an impressive grand total of 567.5 kg or 1251.11 pounds. Bailey set state records in the squat and bench press for his age and weight class.

First-time competitor Baron competed in three lifts in the male 25-29 division, 198-pound weight class. Baron achieved a squat of 200 kg (440.92 pounds); a bench of 147.5 kg (325.18 pounds); and a deadlift of 237.5 kg (523.59 pounds) for an impressive grand total of 585 kg or 1289.69 pounds. Baron set state records in all three lifts plus for the overall total weight lifted for his age and weight class.

Veteran competitors Ron and Shannon Wisdom participated in single lifts. Ron Wisdom competed in the male 55-59 division, 220-pound weight class and achieved a bench press of 160 kg or 352.73 pounds. Shannon competed in the 55-59 division, 148-pound weight class and achieved a deadlift of 115 kg or 253.52 pounds. Ron and Shannon both set state records in their divisions and weight classes.

Dylan, Ron, and Shannon train at Dave’s Community Fitness, and Matt trains at LiftVT. They thanked their gym community for showing up and cheering them on!