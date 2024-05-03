The 2024 version of Cranko de Mayo gets underway at noon this Saturday, May 4, 2024, starting and finishing at Madbush Falls on Route 100 in Waitsfield. There are two ride options, one is 34 miles and the other is 47.

Advertisement

The 34-mile route promises over 3,000 vertical feet and the 47-mile ride offers about 6,000 vertical feet.

Both ride options begin with a mass start at 10 a.m. with riders exiting Madbush Falls and heading north on Route 100 before turning right onto Rolston Road and ascending to the East Warren Road. Actual routes will be published closer to the date. The routes include mostly dirt roads with a small patch of pavement and some Class IV roads as well. There will be one aid station along each route.

All dirt and paved roads are open to traffic. Organizers are asking riders to ride single file on paved roads and keep to the right at all times. The course will be unmarked.

All proceeds from this event will go towards trail maintenance and new trail building in the Mad River Valley.