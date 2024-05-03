Sugarbush’s Ski and Tee weekend returns this weekend, May 4 and 5, with lifts spinning and the Sugarbush Golf Course open simultaneously. This weekend marks the end of the season for Sugarbush and the resort focus is now on summer projects, including the Heaven’s Gate lift removal and replacement. The triple is being removed and replaced with a fixed grip quad chair.

Accommodating the lift replacement means some changes to summer operations at Sugarbush. Resort communications manager John Bleh explained that the lift work will directly impact summer activities, mountain biking in particular.

“The lift construction would require us to close a good portion of our mountain biking terrain and because of that among a few other reasons, we have decided to not operate lift-served mountain biking for this summer,” Bleh wrote in a recent blog post.

“Mountain biking remains in the resort’s long-term plans, and permitting still continues for hopefully building new terrain off of the Gate House Quad in the future, but we’ve determined it makes sense to suspend bike operations this summer,” Bleh noted.

While mountain biking will be on a hiatus, Sugarbush still plans to maintain its mountain bike terrain with the hope of reopening in subsequent seasons. Non-lift-served terrain like Lower Woods Trail is expected to be an option this summer.

Scenic lift rides will switch to weekends only (plus July 4 and Indigenous People’s Day). Things like hiking (outside of construction zones), disc golf, summer camps, and the Sugarbush Resort Golf Club will all be running per the usual schedule as in years past. The bungee trampoline will not operate this summer.