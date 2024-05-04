On Saturday, May 4, 2024, at approximately 9:50 a.m., a celebration to dedicate the newly constructed Michael Kingsbury Memorial Backstop will be held at Couples Field, Waitsfield, as part of the opening day celebration for the Mad River Valley Little League 2024 season. Ceremonies will take place at the “River Diamond,” adjacent to the Mad River.

The late Michael Kingsbury was involved for many years in Little League baseball, was a former president of Couples Club and was instrumental in seeing that the Mad River Valley Bocce League be hosted at Couples Field. The new state-of-the art backstop replaces a decades-old structure that was in poor condition and not in compliance with today’s standards. Funding for its construction was generated through a donations appeal campaign, to which many Valley businesses and individuals contributed. The new backstop will provide for safer playing conditions for both Little League players and bocce match participants, who will no longer have to deal with stray foul balls landing in the bocce court area.

The public is invited.

The opening day parade starts at 9 a.m. and runs from the parking lot of the Big Picture to Couples Club Field. Route 100 will be closed during the parade. Parents are advised to drop off kids at the Big Picture at 8:30 a.m. After dropping off kids, parents and friends and family are encouraged to park their cars and get ready to line the street for the parade. Overflow parking for Couples Club is at the Big Picture.

The snack shack will be open and there will be games at the field throughout the morning until almost 12:30 p.m.