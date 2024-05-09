The 2024 Mad River Valley Little League season got underway this past weekend. Teams were given a fire truck parade from the Big Picture Theater down to Couples Club Field for opening ceremonies and games. The Mike Kingsbury Memorial backstop was also dedicated.

Opening Day MRV Little League 2024

