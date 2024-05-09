On Friday, May 3, Harwood Union Middle School boys’ baseball defeated Montpelier Middle School 7 to 3. Coach Seth Cohen reported that Steve Cohen pitched 5 and 2/3 innings with six strike outs and only gave up two runs to pick up the win.

Cohen said Ethan Jones and Pace Fulton made key hits.

This week on Tuesday, May 7, Harwood won again 17 to 11 against Barre City. Cohen said that Pace Fulton pitched a solid 3 and 1/3 innings and also had two key doubles which drove in several runs. Sheldon Frank also had a base-clearing triple. West Butler came in for the 5-out save, the coach reported.