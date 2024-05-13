Riven is psychiatric social worker, planning to running the 26.2-mile marathon for The Release Foundation to eliminate financial barriers for those seeking substance use disorder or mental health treatment and to provide access to quality care – regardless of zip code, race, gender, or sexual orientation. Release Recovery provides scholarships that grant access to residential treatment services, extended care sober living, intensive outpatient treatment, intervention, counseling, and more, she said.

"This September, I will be running for charity in the 50th Berlin Marathon in Germany. I’ve always known that deep down in my heart and soul, I’ve desired to live a life that creates positive change on a daily basis. Through the direct patient care I do through my work as a psychiatric social worker in an inpatient behavioral health hospital, one of the populations I serve are individuals in the substance detox unit. I lead group therapy sessions, meet on a daily basis with the treatment team to determine the most beneficial next steps, provide resources for sober living homes, and make referrals to additional outpatient programs. I am constantly inspired by my patients on a daily basis, working hard towards steps to recovery. Substance Use Disorder and mental illness destroy the lives of too many people from underserved communities who may not have the resources for proven treatments,” Riven explained.

She said she’s chosen The Release Foundation as the beneficiary of her fundraising because she supports the work the organization is doing. The Release Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to bridging the gap to eliminate financial barriers for those seeking substance use disorder or mental health treatment. The Release Foundation bridges the gap and offers scholarships for residential treatment, extended care sober living, intensive outpatient treatment, intervention, counseling and more.

"My goal is to raise $5,000, with all the hope in the world that I will be able to carry the grit and determination to the finish line, just as I witness my patients pour their hearts and souls out into their own self growth and future to seek recovery. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting my fundraising efforts. No donation is too small. This mission is my everything – to my Release team and to those who cannot afford treatment otherwise,” Riven said.

Here is a link for donations: https://haku.ly/e2144d354d

And here is a link for the main website of The Release Foundation: https://releaserecovery.com/