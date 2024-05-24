Rowan Clough, Cooper Hansel, Janelle Hoskins, and Jack Myers competed in an "anything but a baton" 4x200m mixed relay for seniors at Burlington High School on May 20, 2024. They were surprised by their parents with flowers at the end of the race, and cards signed by their teammates. They used a baguette from Red Hen Bakery as their "baton."

Harwood varsity track and field put together its best track meet of the season. The boys’ team finished in fifth place overall with 15.5 points. The girls’ team finished in seventh overall with 37 points.

Coach Jake Pitman reported that team members Celia Wing, Rowan Clough, Heidi Haraldsen, and Julia Cisz flexed their talent across several middle-distance track events. Each of them is now qualified for the Division II State Track Meet in the 1500m run. Freshman Cisz displayed particular promise in the 800m run. She PRed by nearly 9 seconds with a time just under 2:50, cementing herself as a member of Harwood's girls 4x800m relay team. "This team is aiming to be highly competitive once again at this year's Division II state track and field meet. Credit to legendary cross-country coach John Kerrigan for establishing a strong base for these cross-country dual-athletes during the fall,” Pitman said.

Celia Wing finished in second place in the 3000m run with a time of 12:09.88. She PRed by about 1 second, and scored 8 points for Harwood.

Cooper Hansel finished in fourth place in the high jump, with a jump of 5' 5.75". This wasn't Hansel's best day in the high jump, which is understandable, as he finally broke 5 minutes in the 1500m run -- a goal he's been "working toward since freshman year" in his own words. His jump was still good enough for a fourth-place mark, scoring 4 points for Harwood.

Maisy Gendimenico finished in fourth place in javelin with a throw of 60'8", scoring 4 points for Harwood. This freshman is quickly becoming a jack-of-all-trades in track and field. She trains diligently for each of her events, which spans across a range of sprinting, jumping, and throwing events. She could have PRed in the 200m dash if not for a hurdle being in her lane in the last 10 meters. A frustrating moment, but a funny story for the future.

Indigo Leese finished third in long jump with a personal record jump of 15' 1.5", scoring 6 points for Harwood. They took a big leap -- no pun intended -- with a PR of over one foot in the long jump. Their focus is always on display, even in less-than-ideal circumstances with the intense heat on Monday having impacted them during their 100m dash shortly prior.