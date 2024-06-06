At the Vermont Division II state track and field championships in Burlington on May 31, the Harwood girls’ 4x800 relay team took third place.

"It was truly remarkable. There were three huge 800m personal records run in this race. It was like everything suddenly clicked," said coach Jake Pitman.

The four middle-distance runners ran 14-seconds faster than their time last season at the Division II State Track and Field Championship. The girls’ team scored nine points total.

“The entire Harwood track and field team had a great afternoon,” Pitman said.

Heidi Haraldsen placed fifth in shot put with a huge personal record throw of 28'4", scoring points for Harwood. She threw over her personal record by 15 inches. "This girl just had the 800m split of her life moments ago, then walked right into the shot clearly still feeling the adrenaline from it. It was very cool to witness," said Pitman.

Celia Wing placed sixth in the 3000m run with a personal record time of 11:58, scoring points for Harwood.

"This was a great podium finish. Celia did precisely what she needed to in this race," said Pitman. Freshman Julia Cisz also ran a personal record time of 12:14.