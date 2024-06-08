The 2024 Mad Marathon, Mad Half, Relays, 5K and 10K are fast approaching next month, a celebration of the 13th annual race on Sunday, July 7. Since 2011, this community event has hosted runners from all 50 states and territories along with 32 countries. The field of runners for 2024 is shaping up to be another diverse group of talented athletes. Also, with the addition of the 5K and 10K launched last year, many runners are coming with their families along with more Vermonters.

“As we approach our 13th Mad Marathon I continue to be grateful to the Mad River Valley sponsors and volunteers who have supported this event. It would not be possible without such an outpouring of community warmth, care and giving,” race director Dori Ingalls said.

Ingalls was recently invited to speak on a Sports Panel at the Vermont Tourism Summit hosted by Mount Snow. The moderator, Jeff Lawson, the ED of Hello Burlington, was an excellent organizer and liked Ingalls’ approach to “promote the place before the race. Ingalls spoke of the Mad River Valley community, its uniqueness, beauty, farms, covered bridges, dining, lodging and, of course, the amazing Valley people.

Mad River Valley residents work throughout the weekend providing assistance with registration, course marshals, finish line, medical support and more. Aid stations along the 26.2-mile course offer fuel and energy to help runners to reach the finish line. These stations are manned by the Mad River Valley Recreation District, Product Think Tank, the Mad River Path, Team Nishi, The Common Road Neighborhood, Trout Unlimited, Crawford Appleby, East Warren Community Market, Brad Cook Building Performance Services, Waitsfield United Church, and Sugarbush Resort.

“Sugarbush has been involved since the beginning. The aide station used to be at Win Smith’s house, then we moved it near The Round Barn. We’ve had a variety of staff help man the station from VPs to hourly employees,” John Bleh, Sugarbush public relations manager said.

Annemarie Furey owner of Product Think Tank in Waitsfield has been involved with the Mad Marathon in many roles. She said she’s enjoyed being a part of the marathon in a variety of roles.

“During the pandemic my role shifted to the marathon day itself in coordinating two upbeat, high energy aid stations. Our stations have had literally hundreds of runners comment on how much they can feel the sense of community, the warmth and friendliness of the people involved, and how much they appreciate a small town stepping up to offer a well-organized event,” Furey said.

The Mad Dog Chapter of Trout Unlimited hosts aide stations at mile 13 and 22 on the marathon course. “The MadDog Chapter of Trout Unlimited is happy to staff and support the Mad Marathon,” chapter president Clark Amidon said.

Laura Arnesen, executive director of the Mad River Valley Recreation District, which hosts aid stations said, "Mad Valley Sports is an important community asset. The recreation district supports the event through a grant, staffing an aid station and helping to publicize the running events and the need for volunteers. The Mad Marathon brings hundreds of thousands of dollars into The Valley along with a free community concert, events for kids and helps put us on the map.”

“The Waitsfield UCC has been hooked on volunteering for the Mad Marathon since 2014, when we staffed the water station at mile 19. A core group of volunteers has been doing it every year since. We are always amazed at the appreciation from so many of the runners that come through and love seeing all of the many locals as well as visitors who have traveled a great distance to participate or cheer on friends and family while enjoying our Valley,” said Karen Nevin, of WUCC Village Meeting House.