There’s been considerably less rain in May and the beginning of June compared to 2023 and trail conditions remain predominantly dry, bordering on dusty in some areas, reports Mad River Riders spokesperson Rob Wilich. "There are still a handful of problematic wet and mud spots so please do your best to walk your bike in these areas to mitigate continued damage to the trail tread while we work towards fixing those areas,” Wilich said.

The trail crew has been hard at work rebuilding and adding new features to Seriously Sharp Way in advance of the VOREC bridge’s arrival which will connect the banks of the Mill Brook and the trail to town. Since wrapping up that project, the trail crew has been out across the majority of the network cutting back the early summer vegetation to reestablish sight lines on many favorite trails, Wilich reported.

"Remember that you can help do your part in improving trail conditions by using TrailForks to report trail issues and status during or after your rides,” he added.