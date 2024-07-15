Runners from 47 states along with their families, including athletes from five countries, arrived in the Mad River Valley last Friday for the 14th annual Mad Marathon weekend.

According to founder and director Dori Ingalls, the weekend was spectacular.

“The Mad Marathon Expo and Bib Pickup began at 4 p.m. at Lawson’s Finest Liquids where a host of Valley volunteers introduced the runners to our extraordinary community. Friday evening Lawson’s Finest’s free concert with The Grift was hosted at the Inn at the Round Barn Farm where runners shared the evening of incredible music and dining with the community. Saturday, the Waitsfield Farmers Market was well received with rave reviews from runners, followed by touring, shopping, and swimming in the Mad River. Saturday evening the Inn at the Round Barn Farm hosted the second annual Mad Carbo Dinner and according to all present, was the most delicious Carbo Dinner ever hosted at a marathon event. Chuck Engle, nickname “Marathon Junkie, of Marathon Guide and the new registration platform, Runzy, was a guest speaker along with Tom Perri, author of his new book, “Running: My Salvation from Stage 4 Cancer,” Ingalls reported.

At sunrise on Sunday runners were welcomed by announcer, Peter Graves. After Karl Klein, Fayston, sang the National Anthem, runners walked up Route 100 to the start line and the race got underway at 7 a.m. with a 6-hour 30-minute cutoff time at 1:30 p.m.

“Standing at the finish line welcoming runners on Sunday was extraordinary and emotional for everyone. It is one of the toughest marathons worldwide and these runners were so happy to be able to compete that I was consistently hugged, thanked, told that The Valley was gorgeous, the aid station hosts were awesome, the marshals amazing, it was their best marathon ever and yes, the “World’s Most Beautiful Marathon.” Tears flowed and absolutely every runner shared that the race was now a favorite and the Mad River Valley community was a very special place. Rave reviews followed on Marathon Guide, Facebook, Front Porch Forum and other social media,” said Ingalls.

“The Mad Marathon would not be possible without the generous support of our residents. I would like to thank our sponsors, volunteers, and the entire Mad River Valley community for embracing the marathon weekend and runners along with their families,” she added.

This year 5K and 10K divisions offered an opportunity not only for local shorter distance runners, but also members of visiting families. Winning the second annual 5K women’s division was Katelyn Scott, 12, from Omaha, NE, with a time of 30:07. Gabrielle Adams, 12, from West Deptford, NJ, placed second with a time of 40:24 and Emilia Neagle, 7, from Arlington, MA, finished third with a time of 53:43.

Leonardo Vesperini,17, from Bloomington, IN, won the men’s 5K with a time of 20:46. Brett Riley, 33, from Cheyenne, WY, placed second with a time of 22:39 and Norman Benoit, 19, a Bristol, Vermont, resident finished third with a time of 22.50.

Winning the second annual 10K women’s division was Emily Scott, 16, from Omaha, NE, with a time of 46:04. Finishing second was Juliane, Mak, 40, from West Roxbury, MA, with a time of 47:58 and Theodora Hanna, 36, a resident of Charlestown, MA, finished third with a time of 49:09.

Placing first in the 10K men’s division, was Bryan Stocker, 15, from St. Johnsbury, VT, with a time of 40:16. Benjamin Hanna, 38, from Charlestown, MA, ran second with a time of 46:08 and Martin Ryan, 36, a resident of Littleton, MA, placed third with a time of 48:46.

The 14th annual Mad Half women’s division was won by Ashlee Powers, 30, from Beverley Hills, CA, with a time of 1:21:26. Powers also won the Woman’s Mad Half in 2022. Second was Olivia Girand, 18, a resident of NY, NY, with a time of 1:30:45 and third was Corinne Barney, 22, from Oakland, New Jersey, with a time of 1:32:03.

Winning the Mad Half men’s division was Davis Cole, 21, from Wilton, CT, with a time of 1:19:59. Placing second was Charlie Stern,42, from Silver Spring, MD, with a time of 1:23:50 and third was Saint Johnsbury, VT, resident Isaac Lenzini, 16, with a time of 1:24:42.

The Mad Marathon 2024 women’s division was won by Samantha Macintyre, 26, from Blackfoot, ID, with a time of 3:19:04, second was Nora O’Connor, 30, of Binghamton, NY, with a time of 3:30:31 and running third was Brynn Orban-Salley, 24, a South Burlington resident with a time of 3:36:44.

Lain Ridgway, 44, won the Mad Marathon men’s division breaking three hours with a time of 2:57:17. Ridgway is from Holden, MA. Placing second was Anthony Shelby, 29, from Winchester, MA, in a time of 3:04:23 and third was John Bissell, 47, from Louisville, KY, with a time of 3:05:58.

Denise Pelletier, 68, from Sherbrooke, PQ, won the Mad Half Walking Division with a time of 2:50:24.

Carl Kondrach, 52, from Barnesville, OH, won the new Marathon Walking Division in 5:59:68.

The Mad Half Relay was won by Team Kurtz with a time of 1:57:41 and the Mad Marathon Relay was won by Speedy Chipmunks in 3:47:51.

“Thank you again for the wonderful support of the Mad River Valley Community. The 15th annual Mad Marathon will be held on July 13, 2025,” said Ingalls.