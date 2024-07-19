The Weekly Dirt is a little extra dirty this week according to Mad River Riders spokesperson Rob Wilich.

“While many are trying to put their homes back together, it feels a bit hard to think about trail work but we had to rip off the Band-Aid and see what is in store. In short, we haven’t uncovered any catastrophic issues yet but many that need attention. All the trail reports we are hearing from the ‘trail-using community’ have been super helpful so please keep those coming to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or preferably add a Trail Report on Trailforks,” Wilich said and asked that people always include “what, where, and a picture.”

“Once the heavy erosion work rebuild (see before/after pics of Jose Darias’ handy work on Revolution) was buttoned up, the trail crew jumped right back into the fresh Lil' Sumpin Project. This project has been a bit of a sleeper but it’s waking up with fury! If you like navigating technical descents with a Freeride twist, then keep your eye on Lil Sumpin’ over the next couple weeks,” Wilich added.

He asked people to remember to help out with trail reports and to thank and support local community sponsors and landowners. “Get ready to party down in a Gravelly sorta way at Grateful Gravel on July 27,” he added.